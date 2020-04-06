Dear 4th Grade Bulldogs,

We have missed each of you so very much! Please know that you have been on our minds each and every day since we were last together. It is truly amazing how much you have grown, learned, and accomplished so far this year. You have met every challenge that we have given you. It is for this reason that we know you are up to the challenges that distance learning will present over the next couple of months.

You should expect a phone call from your teacher each week. We really cannot wait to speak with each of you, and hear all about what you have been doing and learning.

Remember:

“Fill someone’s bucket each day!” - Mrs. Irby

“Find something to be thankful for each and every day.” - Mrs. Shipp

“Be your best and do your best!” - Mr. Allers

Fourth Graders ROCK!!!!

Tags

Load comments