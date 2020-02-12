A special use permit that would clear the way for a gas station and market near the Interstate 64 interchange with Black Cat Road was recommended denial by the Albemarle County Planning Commission last week.
Tiger Fuel is proposing an up to 4,000 square-foot market with up to five gas pumps at the site. The market also would serve food and sell snacks and beverages.
The commissioners cited the rural nature of the area and neighbors’ concerns as reasons for recommending denial.
Zoning regulations were changed in 2019 for certain types of commercially zoned properties in the rural area and now property owners who want to have restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores on those properties need a special-use permit if the property is not served by public water or a central water system.
The ordinance was enacted because county staff had found it difficult to prove how much water a proposal would consume.
Other Albemarle news
- An Albemarle County man was arrested Tuesday on charges related to a missing plaque that marks the spot where enslaved people were bought and sold (and I was on the phone with him when he was arrested).
- Champion Brewing Company is no longer pursuing a new location off Earlysville Road, and the brewery withdrew its license application for the controversial proposal.
- The county and school division are considering increasing the minimum wage for classified employees.
- Two special exception requests were approved by the Board of Supervisors last week -- one for a homestay and another for a proposed apartment building in Stonefield.
- A judge ruled on a demurrer that Albemarle County is within its rights to dissolve the Scottsville Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Albemarle is asking county residents to take a survey about issues such as the quality of services, access to resources and taxes.
What's in an Acronym?
Local governments use a lot of acronyms and it can get confusing for residents who aren’t regularly involved in the government.
We’ll start with an easy one (and one of my personal favorites to say out loud) — the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau, or the CACVB!
The CACVB is the organization that promotes tourism in the area. It’s funded through a portion on the hotel tax. The bureau has been around for years, but saw a major overhaul in 2018 when elected officials were added to the organization's board.
The organization announced its new advertising campaign, “More to C’,” and logo in May, after another campaign around the word “C’villeization” received mixed reviews from the CACVB board.
In August, Courtney Cacatian started as the CACVB’s executive director.
What are other local governments doing?
- Richmond wants a tent encampment for people who are homeless taken down.
- Chesterfield county could be considering a bond referendum that would come before voters this November to fund projects like new fire and police stations, and school projects.
- Gov. Ralph Northam has initiated an exchange program between some urban and rural localities in the state.
Future agendas:
- County Executive Jeff Richardson will present his recommended budget to the Board of Supervisors at noon on Feb. 19 in Lane Auditorium at the McIntire Road County Office Building.
- The board will then hold its regular meeting starting at 1 p.m. Feb. 19, where it is scheduled to hold a public hearing on a proposed ordinance change for when a dog is prohibited from running at large — or not on a leash or lead.
- The Planning Commission is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18 in Lane Auditorium at the McIntire Road County Office Building. The commissioners are currently scheduled to hold public hearings on an application plan for a small property on U.S. 29 immediately south of Fashion Square mall and a special use permit for a pavilion at Tandem Friends School.
- The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold its first budget work session at 3:00 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the McIntire Road County Office Building in room 241.
We're adjourned!
