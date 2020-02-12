Every week the ACC hosts a teleconference call with its men’s basketball coaches. Each coach hops on and answers questions for about 10 minutes.
Most of the stuff isn’t particularly noteworthy, but this week, Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner said stuff that screamed “end of newsletter segment,” so here we are.
“This league, the ACC, man almighty,” Pastner said during his opening statement.
You could hear the excitement in his voice. Pastner was pumped to share his thoughts on the league.
“I consider there are five blue bloods in this league,” Pastner said, no one having yet asked a question. “North Carolina, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse and Virginia.”
Buckle up, UVa fans, you’ll like this next part.
“Virginia is a blue blood after what Tony Bennett has done over the last year or so, the amount of wins he’s had in this league, you gotta consider them a blue blood,” Pastner continued.
While not a blue blood, Pastner heaped praise on Leonard Hamilton’s Florida State team.
“Florida State is as good as any team in the country over the last decade,” Pastner said.
Where’s he going with this? I wasn’t sure, but I promise it gets even more entertaining.
“You take those six alone and think how good those six are,” Pastner requested. “You take the rest of the league, of those other nine teams — don’t even include those six — you include just the other nine and form a league of just those nine, that nine is better than maybe, almost all of the other leagues in the country.”
Pastner quickly pulled back on that statement.
“Maybe comparable to some or maybe just a tad bit under, but I would say we’re right there with all the other leagues if you just took those nine.”
Richmond Times-Dispatch reporter Mike Barber received the first question after Pastner’s interesting opening statement.
“Josh, what would you call that league?” Barber quipped. “Do you have a name for it?”
Pastner answered the somewhat sarcastic question seriously.
“No, I don’t have a name for it,” Pastner replied. “I love being part of the ACC.”
Good to clarify, as some were beginning to worry if the Georgia Tech head coach may stage a coup to leave the ACC and begin the new conference that we’ll dub “The Nameless Nine.”
Pastner went on to clarify his point. His main message being that the ACC is a deep and talented league, regardless of what the pundits say.
Behind the funny fictional league, he makes a good point. Before we get to that point, let’s check out the revamped ACC standings in Pastner’s fun hypothetical.
The Blue Bloods … and Florida State
1. Louisville – 12-1
2. Duke - 11-2
3. Florida State – 10-3
4. Virginia – 8-5
5. Syracuse – 7-6
6. UNC – 3-10
The Nameless Nine
1. N.C. State – 7-6
T2. Boston College – 6-7
T2. Notre Dame – 6-7
T2. Pittsburgh – 6-7
T5. Clemson – 5-8
T5. Virginia Tech – 5-8
T5. Georgia Tech 5-8
8. Wake Forest – 4-10
9. Miami – 3-10
This season, it looks like the Nameless Nine may end up as a one-big league to the NCAA Tournament with only the fictional conference champion making the Big Dance. Would the Nameless Nine be as good as any league in the country? Well, no.
With that being said, Pastner’s point makes sense. A league of just those nine teams would be competitive. Virginia has played seven games against the Nameless Nine. The Cavaliers are 5-2 in those games, but two of the wins went to overtime and wins over Georgia Tech and Notre Dame came by a combined total of six points. The Cavaliers are 1-2 against the top three teams in the Nameless Nine league.
The metrics don’t love the ACC this season — KenPom ranks it as the fifth-best conference — and there’s good reason for that. Many of the ACC’s teams are average, fared poorly in the nonconference and won’t make the Big Dance.
When looking at the entire league, though, many of the best coaches in college hoops reside in the ACC. The top three ACC teams are all top-10 caliber teams this season.
Outside of those three, anywhere from about three or four teams find themselves firmly on the bubble and another couple sit just outside the bubble picture. UNC, which sits last in the ACC, recently gave Duke all it could handle in an overtime loss.
The ACC may only receive four NCAA Tournament bids this season, but that doesn’t mean conference games are easy wins, as Virginia has shown this season.
“I just know how good this league is night in, night out,” Pastner said.
