Overreacting to any one game is always a dangerous game, but Wednesday’s home matchup with Clemson feels like a game Virginia can ill-afford to lose. Clemson is 1-5 in true road games this season with an average point differential of -11.7 per game.
UVa, which hasn’t played since last Tuesday’s win over No. 5 Florida State, hosts Clemson on Wednesday. Against a weak road team like Clemson, the game feels like a good chance for the Cavaliers to pick up their third consecutive win and carry positive momentum into a massive Saturday showdown with Louisville.
Beating Wake Forest helped usher in positive momentum for the game against Florida State. Wednesday’s game against Clemson feels like it could carry a similar positivity into the Louisville showdown. While the matchup seems rather pedestrian on paper, a win matters for Tony Bennett’s club.
