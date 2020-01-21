After playing Georgia Tech on Saturday, the Cavaliers quickly turned around and faced N.C. State on Monday. They won’t return to the court until Sunday, when they play at Wake Forest.
Another quick turnaround follows, with Virginia hosting Florida State on Tuesday. Then, Virginia takes a full week off before hosting Clemson on Feb. 5.
It’s an odd schedule for the Cavaliers, but it does give them a few large periods to work on their games and rest up. Halfway through the ACC season is an ideal time to rest and recover.
The team needs to win more consistently to make the NCAA Tournament. With time to recover and work on holes in their game, the Cavaliers need to turn their interesting schedule into wins.
