After suspending all athletic activity last week, the ACC came out Tuesday and announced the cancellation of all athletic activity through the remainder of the academic year. Virginia followed suit.
All ACC athletic activity for the remainder of the school year is canceled.
In major ACC personnel news, Virginia Tech’s Landers Nolley II entered the transfer portal. A member of the All-ACC freshman team, Nolley scored 15.5 points per game this season. While his scoring was impressive, Nolley’s efficiency numbers dropped as the season progressed, and he struggled toward the end of the year.
Regardless, Nolley can score. There will be a sizeable group of teams interested in his services.
