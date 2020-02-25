This newsletter focuses on Virginia men’s basketball, so let’s keep our attention on the top four seeds in the ACC.
1. Florida State, 14-3
2. Duke, 13-3
3. Louisville, 14-4
4. Virginia, 11-5
Four teams sit at 8-8 behind the Cavaliers. With four games left on the schedule for those teams, it’s going to be a challenge to catch UVa to take an ACC Tournament double bye away from the Cavaliers. If that becomes a distinct possibility after this week’s games, we’ll bring that up in next week’s newsletter.
Right now, let’s look at UVa’s potential ACC finishes.
The Cavaliers end the season with road games at Virginia Tech and Miami and home games against Duke and Louisville. If the Cavaliers win out, they’ll guarantee at least a tie in the standings with Louisville. An additional loss by Duke outside of the Duke-UVa game could also tie the Blue Devils and Cavaliers.
There’s a chance Virginia exceeds preseason expectations and finishes among the top-3 teams in the league. It would be quite a story after the team’s rocky start to ACC play. Winning all four games left on the schedule is a massive challenge, however.
Even if the Cavaliers finish 2-2 or 3-1 down the stretch, that secures the fourth seed and the double bye while also giving Virginia a strong NCAA Tournament resume. Finishing 2-2 or 3-1 seems like the most realistic scenario with four games left.
At the top of the league, Florida State is closing in on its first regular-season ACC title in program history. Duke does hold the head-to-head tiebreaker between the teams, but the Seminoles are in good position to earn at least a share of the conference title. Leonard Hamilton’s team is elite.
