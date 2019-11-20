Six undefeated ACC teams remain, with Duke, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Louisville and Virginia Tech joining UVa as teams without a loss this season.
Duke, Louisville and Virginia Tech are the only three ACC teams winning games by an average of at least 20 points per contest.
Mike Young and the Hokies have impressed after being picked to finish 14th in the ACC prior to the start of the season. The Hokies’ strength of schedule increases dramatically next week when they head to Maui, though. They open the Maui Invitational with a game against Michigan State.
UNC’s Cole Anthony has impressed through the first three games of his collegiate career, averaging 27.3 points per game. The freshman leads the ACC with 4.3 made 3-pointers per game. Preseason ACC Player of the Year Jordan Nwora looks solid for Louisville. He’s scoring 20.5 points per game through four games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.