Nolley, Hokies too much for S. Carolina Upstate in 80-57 win

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young pumps his fist after a defensive stop and score against South Carolina-Upstate during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Blacksburg, Va.

 Matt Gentry

Six undefeated ACC teams remain, with Duke, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Louisville and Virginia Tech joining UVa as teams without a loss this season.

Duke, Louisville and Virginia Tech are the only three ACC teams winning games by an average of at least 20 points per contest.

Mike Young and the Hokies have impressed after being picked to finish 14th in the ACC prior to the start of the season. The Hokies’ strength of schedule increases dramatically next week when they head to Maui, though. They open the Maui Invitational with a game against Michigan State.

UNC’s Cole Anthony has impressed through the first three games of his collegiate career, averaging 27.3 points per game. The freshman leads the ACC with 4.3 made 3-pointers per game. Preseason ACC Player of the Year Jordan Nwora looks solid for Louisville. He’s scoring 20.5 points per game through four games.

