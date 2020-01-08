Virginia Tech goes on second half run to defeat Syracuse

Virginia Tech guard Wabissa Bede (3) celebrates a 3-pointer that led to a Syracuse timeout during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Syracuse, N.Y.

 Dennis Nett

What a weird start to conference play. Only Duke remains undefeated in ACC action. The Blue Devils, who are 13-1 on the season, have only lost to Stephen F. Austin. Who would’ve thought the Lumberjacks would be the one team to knock off Duke heading into the middle of January? College basketball is bonkers.

We’ve seen a decent amount of upsets in recent conference action. Boston College beat Virginia, Georgia Tech beat North Carolina and Clemson beat N.C. State. The league is wide open this season, although Duke, Florida State and Louisville do seem like the three best teams in the league.

Regardless, there’s not a big gap between many ACC teams this season. Virginia is still very much in the title chase, and the Cavaliers host Duke in the lone matchup between the two squads this season. UVa travels to Florida State next Wednesday.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments