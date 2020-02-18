We’ll start with the ACC standings heading into Tuesday night's games before jumping into the most interesting ACC topic of the week.
1. Duke, 12-2
2. Louisville, 12-3
3. Florida State, 11-3
4. Virginia, 9-5
T5. N.C. State, 7-7
T5. Syracuse, 7-7
T7. Notre Dame, 7-8
T7. Clemson, 7-8
T7. Boston College, 7-8
T10. Virginia Tech, 6-8
T10. Georgia Tech, 6-8
12. Pittsburgh, 6-9
13. Miami, 5-10
14. Wake Forest, 4-11
15. North Carolina, 3-12
Now that we’ve got the important stuff out of the way, let’s get down to the most interesting ACC topic this week. That’s right, the league’s last place team.
Let’s talk about North Carolina’s last four games. For a proud program like UNC, a 10-16 season stinks. Add in the last four games, and it’s been a demoralizing season for the Tar Heels and their fans.
On Feb. 8, the Tar Heels led Duke 77-64 with 4:28 remaining. The Blue Devils scored 20 points in the final 268 seconds to send the game into overtime on a Tre Jones buzzer-beater after he missed the second of two free throws and corralled his own rebound.
In overtime, UNC led 96-91 with 20 seconds left. Duke scored seven points in the final 20 seconds and won 98-86 on a tip in as time expired from Wendell Moore.
Heartbreak for Carolina.
Roy Williams and company struggled the next time out, falling 74-57 to Wake Forest. After the game, players talked about how they didn’t follow the game plan and the embarrassment of the loss.
The next time out, Woldetensae hit his game-winning shot in the final second to push Virginia past North Carolina.
On Monday night, UNC laced the sneakers up once again, hoping for a better outcome. Instead, the Tar Heels watched as their hearts were ripped out of their chests.
Notre Dame took down UNC on a Nate Laszewski 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining. The shot gave the Fighting Irish a 77-76 win.
For UNC, it’s been a season to forget. Unfortunately for the Tar Heels, the last few losses may be engrained in their minds for a long time.
