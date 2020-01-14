Duke (5-0 ACC) is the clear-cut No. 1 team in the conference. Florida State (4-1 ACC) and Louisville (4-1 ACC) are both capable of competing with the Blue Devils and making a run at the top, but Duke’s depth is incredible. Add in a large home-court advantage and they’re the likely ACC regular-season champion.
After those three squads, the ACC standings are a jumbled mess. Virginia joins Boston College and Virginia Tech at 3-2 in the league, and there are plenty of teams lurking lower in the standings. Georgia Tech, interestingly, sits at 3-3. The Yellow Jackets, who dealt with a handful of injuries at the beginning of the season, are above Syracuse (2-3 ACC), N.C. State (2-3 ACC) and North Carolina (1-4 ACC).
The ACC title chase might not be that thrilling, depending on how FSU and Louisville play in the next few weeks, but the changes sure to occur in the middle-of-the-pack will be a joy to watch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.