Tre Jones scores 23, No. 2 Duke routs Wake Forest 90-59

Duke guard Cassius Stanley (2) drives for a dunk against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

 Gerry Broome

Duke (5-0 ACC) is the clear-cut No. 1 team in the conference. Florida State (4-1 ACC) and Louisville (4-1 ACC) are both capable of competing with the Blue Devils and making a run at the top, but Duke’s depth is incredible. Add in a large home-court advantage and they’re the likely ACC regular-season champion.

After those three squads, the ACC standings are a jumbled mess. Virginia joins Boston College and Virginia Tech at 3-2 in the league, and there are plenty of teams lurking lower in the standings. Georgia Tech, interestingly, sits at 3-3. The Yellow Jackets, who dealt with a handful of injuries at the beginning of the season, are above Syracuse (2-3 ACC), N.C. State (2-3 ACC) and North Carolina (1-4 ACC).

The ACC title chase might not be that thrilling, depending on how FSU and Louisville play in the next few weeks, but the changes sure to occur in the middle-of-the-pack will be a joy to watch.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments