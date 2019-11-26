Maui Invitational and Battle 4 Atlantis headline week

The Virginia Tech bench reacts to their team making a three-point basket against Michigan State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

 Marco Garcia

Mike Young and Virginia Tech are the big surprise of the early season, starting 6-0 after an upset victory over No. 3 Michigan State in the Maui Invitational. A Tuesday night clash with a solid Dayton team is next.

Duke, Louisville and North Carolina join Virginia and Virginia Tech as the ACC’s five unbeaten teams.

After a season-opening loss to UVa, Syracuse looks strong. The Orange are 4-1 overall and have averaged 82 points per game after scoring just 34 in the loss to Virginia. A Wednesday game against Oklahoma State will shed more insight into the quality of Jim Boeheim’s unit.

Clemson, which beat TCU 62-60 on Sunday, also looks decent to start the season. The Tigers are 5-1, and their only loss is a season-opening defeat to Virginia Tech that looks a whole lot better than when it happened.

It’s no surprise, but the ACC looks strong yet again.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments