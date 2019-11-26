Mike Young and Virginia Tech are the big surprise of the early season, starting 6-0 after an upset victory over No. 3 Michigan State in the Maui Invitational. A Tuesday night clash with a solid Dayton team is next.
Duke, Louisville and North Carolina join Virginia and Virginia Tech as the ACC’s five unbeaten teams.
After a season-opening loss to UVa, Syracuse looks strong. The Orange are 4-1 overall and have averaged 82 points per game after scoring just 34 in the loss to Virginia. A Wednesday game against Oklahoma State will shed more insight into the quality of Jim Boeheim’s unit.
Clemson, which beat TCU 62-60 on Sunday, also looks decent to start the season. The Tigers are 5-1, and their only loss is a season-opening defeat to Virginia Tech that looks a whole lot better than when it happened.
It’s no surprise, but the ACC looks strong yet again.
