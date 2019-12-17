Boston College and Virginia Tech were picked to finish 13th and 14th in the ACC respectively when the season began. North Carolina was picked to finish second, and Syracuse was projected to finish eighth. Through this point of the season, the Eagles and Hokies are a combined 15-8, while the Tar Heels and Orange are 11-9.
UNC and Syracuse are both having down seasons, and that hurts the conference’s depth and prestige. Louisville suffered its first loss of the season in a 70-57 defeat at Texas Tech. The Cardinals’ defeat gives every ACC squad at least one loss on the year.
While Louisville is anything but a blemish on the ACC’s resume, the conference is top heavy. Louisville (No. 3), Duke (No. 4) and Virginia (No. 9) all rank in the top 10 of the AP poll, but Florida State (No. 19) is the only other ranked team from the league.
North Carolina, which fell at home to Wofford on Sunday, leaves the top 25 this week. It’s been a struggle at times for the conference to start the season.
Keep an eye on N.C. State as a possible ACC squad that could make its way up the conference standings and into the national polls as the season progresses. The Wolfpack hit a half-court buzzer beater to beat a quality UNC Greensboro team on the road Sunday. Since a season-opening loss to Georgia Tech, Kevin Keatts’ squad is 8-1 with wins over Wisconsin, Wake Forest and UNCG. Its only loss during that span is to Memphis.
After this week’s game at Auburn, the Wolfpack play seven games against teams with worse KenPom rankings than themselves until a Big Monday showdown at John Paul Jones Arena on Jan. 20. Five of the seven games before facing UVa come at home.
The team needs better rebounding play — UNCG dominated N.C. State on the offensive glass — but the Wolfpack are a solid team with the potential to play at Virginia a month from now as a ranked team or a team receiving votes.
