Four teams rank in the top 10 of the latest AP poll. Louisville ranks first, UVa ranks fifth, UNC ranks seventh and Duke comes in at No. 10 after last week’s loss to Stephen F. Austin. Florida State, which is ranked 17th, is the only other ranked ACC squad.

It’s been a wild year in the ACC through the first few weeks of the season. Duke fell at home to Stephen F. Austin, which ended a streak of 150 consecutive nonconference victories at home. The streak dated back to 2000.

Virginia Tech started 6-0 and beat Michigan State but has lost its last two games by double digits to fall off the national radar a bit. Syracuse looks lost under Jim Boeheim. The Orange are 4-3 with losses to Oklahoma State, Penn State and Virginia all coming by double digits.

The conference has a chance to make a statement this week in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The challenge starts tonight and goes through Wednesday.

A matchup between No. 1 Louisville and No. 4 Michigan headlines Tuesday’s slate. A game between No. 10 Duke and No. 11 Michigan State should also draw intrigue. Wednesday’s schedule is highlighted by a game between No. 6 Ohio State and No. 7 UNC. With Purdue unranked, Wednesday’s game between the Boilermakers and Cavaliers draws a bit less national attention that it did before the season.

