Louisville appears to be separating itself from the rest of the ACC pack. I said this about Duke a few weeks ago, and if I say it about enough teams, I’ll eventually be right.
The Cardinals sit at 10-1 in ACC play with its lone loss coming to a solid Florida State squad. They also have a road win at Duke under their belts and don’t face the Blue Devils again. Chris Mack’s team controls the ACC, but the Seminoles aren’t far behind and they hold a head-to-head win over Louisville. The full ACC standings are as follows entering Tuesday night:
Louisville: 10-1
Florida State: 9-2
Duke: 8-2
Virginia: 6-4
Syracuse: 6-5
Pittsburgh: 5-6
Virginia Tech: 5-6
Boston College: 5-6
N.C. State: 5-6
Clemson: 5-6
Notre Dame: 4-6
Georgia Tech: 4-7
North Carolina: 3-8
Miami: 3-8
Wake Forest: 3-8
For ACC Tournament seeding purposes, Virginia sits in a good position. The top nine seeds earn a bye, and the top four seed earn a double bye. Virginia would earn a double bye if the season ended today. The Cavaliers would then face Syracuse in an important bubble game.
With over a month left in the regular season, however, don’t use a pen when writing down the ACC standings. There’s a hodgepodge of teams in the middle of the standings, and it’s anyone’s guess how the standings may play out.
Virginia sits in good position currently, but one or two losses could quickly change that.
Keep an eye on North Carolina, which is 2-2 after a horrendous start to ACC play. UNC’s star point guard Cole Anthony returned to the lineup two games ago, and the Tar Heels look the part of a decent ACC team. Roy Williams’ bunch isn’t an NCAA Tournament team, but UNC could spoil a bubble team’s tournament chances down the stretch or in the ACC Tournament.
