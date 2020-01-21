We appreciate honesty in this newsletter, so let’s start by calling myself out.
Last week, I wrote “Duke (5-0 ACC) is the clear-cut No. 1 team in the conference.” Well, as the kids like to say, that take has aged poorly.
Duke lost to Clemson and Louisville last week, dropping to 5-2 and third in the league behind Florida State (6-1 ACC) and Louisville (6-1 ACC).
I also said “Add in a large home-court advantage and they’re the likely ACC regular-season champion.” Well, the Blue Devils have home losses to Stephen F. Austin and Louisville on their resume now. So much for a large home-court advantage.
N.C. State sits at 5-3 in the league, while Virginia Tech and Syracuse are close behind. Roy Williams and North Carolina rank dead last in the league with a 1-5 record. It’s been a wild ACC season.
I still feel confident that Florida State, Louisville and Duke are the league’s three best teams, but it’s anyone’s guess which team will end up winning the regular-season crown. Given my statements last week, it’s probably best for me to sit this one out and keep any guesses to myself.
