The conference seems weaker this year than previous seasons. We’ve discussed the lackluster play of Syracuse and North Carolina, and the normal ACC cellar dwellers have struggled this season. Clemson, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest aren’t very competitive, and Boston College has amassed five losses despite racking up eight wins.
N.C. State, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech are three teams that could bolster the strength of the conference if they can build off strong starts. The Wolfpack seem competitive, and the Hokies have a solid win over Michigan State on the resume. All three teams are 9-3, although Pitt’s schedule is a key reason why the Panthers have nine wins.
Duke, Florida State, Louisville and Virginia remain the conference’s four best teams. Virginia certainly seems beatable after falling to South Carolina, but the Cavaliers do have a pair of ACC wins under their belt.
It’s been an odd year in the ACC, and we have limited clarity as ACC play approaches.
