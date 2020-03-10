The ACC Tournament begins Tuesday with Florida State as the No. 1 seed. North Carolina finished last in the league and earned the 14 seed. UVa sits as the second seed. Let’s take a closer look at the field.
The top tier
Florida State, Virginia, Louisville and Duke round out the top four seeds. Those squads hold the edge heading into this week’s action, as all four have double byes. They played the best during the season, and they only need three wins to hoist the ACC Championship trophy. One of those four teams will likely win the tournament.
The next grouping
N.C. State, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Clemson, Miami and Boston College earn seeds 5-10, respectively. The most favorable draw for those squads might go to Notre Dame, which opens with Boston College. The Eagles enter this week losers of five straight games. If Notre Dame gets through that game, it faces UVa. While the Wahoos are hot, they beat Notre Dame by just one point in the first meeting this season.
Clemson adds intrigue to the early rounds. The Tigers hold wins over Florida State, Louisville and Duke this season. When they’re on, they’re legitimate.
Bringing up the rear
Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Pitt and North Carolina hold seeds 11-14, respectively. All four teams play Tuesday in the first round. For one of these teams to win the conference title, they’ll need to win five games in five days.
Winning five games in a row is a challenge. Winning the final few games on tired legs is even tougher.
Of the teams in this grouping, UNC possesses the most talent. The Tar Heels have a pair of All-ACC players in Cole Anthony and Garrison Brooks. They’re the trendy pick of the teams playing Tuesday to make a run.
Watching from home
Due to NCAA sanctions, Josh Pastner and Georgia Tech will watch the ACC Tournament from their coach. The Yellow Jackets finished the year strong, but they won’t be able to showcase their improved product on the court this week.
