Providence, Texas strengthening NCAA chances entering March

Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) celebrates with fans after defeating Duke in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va.

 Andrew Shurtleff

The ACC Tournament seeding possibilities are incredibly confusing. We won’t get too much into those, but we will take a look at UVa’s current standing. It’s also worth noting that Georgia Tech will not compete in the ACC Tournament this season. The Yellow Jackets withdrew their appeal of a postseason ban.

1. Louisville (15-4)

2. Florida State (14-4)

3. Duke (14-5)

4. Virginia (13-5)

If UVa wins out, it can tie Louisville and Duke in the loss column. The Cavaliers do need a Florida State loss to earn a share of the ACC title. The Seminoles play at Notre Dame and home against Boston College to end the season.

In terms of ACC Tournament seeding, the Cavaliers can finish anywhere in the top four spots. Two wins would go a long way toward UVa earning a top-2 seed. More importantly, the Cavaliers could boost its potential NCAA Tournament seed with a road win at Miami and a home win at Louisville.

