The ACC Tournament seeding possibilities are incredibly confusing. We won’t get too much into those, but we will take a look at UVa’s current standing. It’s also worth noting that Georgia Tech will not compete in the ACC Tournament this season. The Yellow Jackets withdrew their appeal of a postseason ban.
1. Louisville (15-4)
2. Florida State (14-4)
3. Duke (14-5)
4. Virginia (13-5)
If UVa wins out, it can tie Louisville and Duke in the loss column. The Cavaliers do need a Florida State loss to earn a share of the ACC title. The Seminoles play at Notre Dame and home against Boston College to end the season.
In terms of ACC Tournament seeding, the Cavaliers can finish anywhere in the top four spots. Two wins would go a long way toward UVa earning a top-2 seed. More importantly, the Cavaliers could boost its potential NCAA Tournament seed with a road win at Miami and a home win at Louisville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.