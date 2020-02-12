As a millennial, I know attention spans are short these days. Between watching TikTok videos and scrolling through tweets, it’s hard to get through a whole newsletter. Since the opening section and the closing segment both talk heavily about the ACC, let’s just share the ACC standings as of Wednesday morning in this week’s roundup and move along.
1. Louisville – 12-1
2. Duke – 11-2
3. Florida State – 10-3
4. Virginia – 8-5
T5. N.C. State – 7-6
T5. Syracuse – 7-6
T7. Notre Dame – 6-7
T7. Pittsburgh – 6-7
T7. Boston College – 6-7
T10. Virginia Tech – 5-8
T10. Clemson – 5-8
T10. Georgia Tech – 5-8
13. Wake Forest – 4-10
T14. Miami – 3-10
T14. North Carolina – 3-10
The Cavaliers hold the edge for the No. 4 position, which would give the Cavaliers a double bye in the ACC Tournament.
