Clark helps No. 16 Virginia hold off Navy 65-56

Virginia head coach Tony Bennett reacts to a call during an NCAA college basketball game against Navy in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

 Andrew Shurtleff

We’ve seen a spattering of ACC games this basketball season, but full conference play begins today. Heading into conference play, Duke, Louisville and Florida State stand slightly above the pack. Virginia continues to fade with iffy performances by an inexperienced squad, but its defense keeps it in nearly every game.

It’s going to be a fascinating season with traditional ACC powers North Carolina and Syracuse struggling and programs like Pitt, N.C. State and Virginia Tech all performing better than most expected prior to the start of the season.

No team is a clear-cut conference favorite, and there’s plenty to be determined between now and March.

Let the games begin.

