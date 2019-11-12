ACC basketball teams must have watched Coastal Division football in the months leading up to the season, because recent results left me scratching my head.
Pittsburgh opened the season with a home win over Florida State. The Panthers then proceeded to lose to Nicholls State, which went 14-17 last year. Florida State rebounded with a 63-51 win over a Florida team that was ranked in the AP Top 10. College basketball is unpredictable, but those results are puzzling. It’s shaping up to be a wild year in the ACC.
At the top of the conference, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina and Virginia are all 2-0 to open the season. Duke beat Kansas to pick up a major nonconference win on opening night, while Louisville, UNC and Virginia all have ACC wins under their belt.
On paper, and through two games on the court, those four teams seem like the most likely teams to contend for an ACC regular-season title.
Boston College, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech also are 2-0 with 1-0 ACC records. Syracuse (0-1), which lost to Virginia in the season opener, is the only ACC team yet to win a game.
