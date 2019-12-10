Michigan Louisville Basketball

Louisville forward Jordan Nwora (33) encourages the crowd during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Louisville won 58-43. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Duke, Louisville and Virginia are the only three ACC squads with one or fewer losses. The Blue Devils and Cavaliers both have one setback, while the Cardinals remain undefeated at 9-0.

North Carolina is struggling, and Florida State has a strong case that it’s one of the four best teams in the league. Leonard Hamilton’s group is 8-2 with wins over Florida, Purdue and Tennessee.

Virginia Tech has cooled down dramatically after a 6-0 start that included an upset win over Michigan State. Since beating the Spartans, the Hokies are 0-3 with all three losses coming by double digits.

The ACC appears wide open this season, with Duke, Louisville and Virginia seeming like the three favorites, but Duke and Virginia both have interesting losses on their resumes. Duke fell at home to Stephen F. Austin, and UVa suffered a 29-point defeat at Purdue.

Conference play heats up in January. Many of the teams, including Virginia, hope to shake somewhat inconsistent play out of their system before ACC play intensifies.

