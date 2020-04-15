On the first day of school back in August we greeted each of you with a smile, a handshake, a high five, or a hug. The next few months were truly magical for us. We watched you learn, make friends, create amazing projects, produce news programs, and most importantly grow in every imaginable way. We are sad that our in person time ended early but we are excited to offer new ways of learning. We are amazed at how we can connect with you during this time. I can’t wait to see what you have been up to and what you have been learning. Please reach out to me to let me know how you are doing. We truly look forward to greeting all of you once again at the start of the new school year with a great big smile.
See you soon,
Mr. Midock
