20191012_cdp_sports_albemarleinvitational74.JPG

The varsity boys take off at the annual Albemarle Invitational at Panorama Farms.

 ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS

1t. Albemarle: 5A State Champs, 16:16 avg.

1t. Western Albemarle: 3A State Champs, 15:39 avg.

3. Louisa: 7th at 4A State Champs, 17:02 avg.

4. Monticello: Did not compete in state meet.

5. Charlottesville: Did not compete in state meet.

