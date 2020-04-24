Hello sweet little peas,

As much as I miss you, I hope that you all are enjoying this extra time with your families. I hope this time has allowed you all to spend quality time together. I have seen so many wonderful activities that you all have been doing during our time apart. I love seeing all of your families getting involved to help you learn and grow! It makes my heart happy when I receive all of the pictures, videos, and have you join our zoom sessions. Your smiles are contagious, and they bring one to my face as well! I want you to know that I am beyond proud of you, and I think about you daily! Please continue to keep me posted with all of your favorite at home learning moments. Please continue to play outside, and please just enjoy being a kiddo!

Love,

Mrs. Hornsby

