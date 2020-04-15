West Central and Central Shining Stars:
You are missed! I continue to be proud of the S.T.A.R.S qualities that you showed at school this year, and I'm sure that you are demonstrating those same characteristics at home. While we might not see each other face-to-face, you know that you can write to us or even call us! Continue to make good choices, be kind to others, and go places in your mind through your reading. And most importantly, wrap your arms around yourself and give yourself a big H-U-G from Sparky and Mrs. Barnabei! Love ya!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.