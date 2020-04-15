West Central and Central Shining Stars:

You are missed! I continue to be proud of the S.T.A.R.S qualities that you showed at school this year, and I'm sure that you are demonstrating those same characteristics at home. While we might not see each other face-to-face, you know that you can write to us or even call us! Continue to make good choices, be kind to others, and go places in your mind through your reading. And most importantly, wrap your arms around yourself and give yourself a big H-U-G from Sparky and Mrs. Barnabei! Love ya!

Tags

Load comments