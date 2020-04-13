To My Students,
I have treasured being your teacher this year. Unfortunately, our adventures have been cut short. So...here are just a few words of wisdom — "You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose."
Take that chance. Learn from your mistakes. Persevere. Dream big. Love yourself.
Be MINDFUL. Find happiness in the little things.
Stay humble.
Have empathy.
Say you're sorry. You can, should, and will make a difference.
And most importantly, SOAR my little Eagles! I am so very proud of each and every one of you, and cannot wait to see all that you become!
With love,
Mrs. Bellair
