Hi Team,

I sure do miss you all! I would have never imagined that our school year would take this turn! However, if there is a group of students who can handle such a challenge, you are it! I am so thankful for the time that we had in the classroom. I wish there was more of it! However, I'm excited to see how we create new ways to stay in touch with one another and learn.

Without a doubt, this will be a year that you will remember forever. Don't worry - we will find a way to celebrate your 5th grade graduation - some day, somehow!

Lots of love to you and your families,

Miss McQuitty

