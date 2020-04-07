Dear Students,

I think about each of you everyday. I miss you and hope you are healthy and happy. Listen to your parents when they ask you to do your school work. I know having school at home is difficult but you can do it! Keep reading, counting, and writing each day. Remember to wash your hands just like the videos you watched at school. Washing your hands often will help to keep you, and your family healthy.

I am always here if you need me. You can ask your parents to help you contact me. I can't wait to see the great work you do with the activities I am sending you. I look forward to seeing your smiling faces, and hearing your voices again. You are very special to me. I believe in you! Stay healthy and remember "YOU CAN DO IT!"

Love,

Miss Ann

