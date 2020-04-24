Dear RES Soaring Eagles,

I miss you all so much! I hope you are doing well and enjoying the extra time with your families. I am extremely proud of all of your accomplishments this year. You have grown so much and have made a lot of progress in your skills. You have learned to become Proactive Leaders! I wish we could be together at school and learn more fun and exciting things! Remember to take time each day to read, play, create and use your imagination. I look forward to seeing you soon and can't wait to hear all about the activities you have been doing at home. Sending you a virtual hug!!!

Love,

Miss Keister

