Dear RES Soaring Eagles,
I miss you all so much! I hope you are doing well and enjoying the extra time with your families. I am extremely proud of all of your accomplishments this year. You have grown so much and have made a lot of progress in your skills. You have learned to become Proactive Leaders! I wish we could be together at school and learn more fun and exciting things! Remember to take time each day to read, play, create and use your imagination. I look forward to seeing you soon and can't wait to hear all about the activities you have been doing at home. Sending you a virtual hug!!!
Love,
Miss Keister
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.