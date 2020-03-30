ARIES (March 21-April 19): Try to get along with your peers. Build friendships, but don’t get intimately involved with a co-worker. Use your skills masterfully and your intelligence to gain respect and support.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get out and mingle. Don’t be surprised if someone from your past has his or her eye on you. Be careful: He or she probably hasn’t changed much.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): If you make waves, expect to deal with the consequences. Accept the inevitable and get on with your life. Say what’s on your mind and don’t mince words or be gullible.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Consider what makes you tick, and don’t be afraid to try something new. You are in a creative cycle and should follow your heart and dreams. Romance is encouraged.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t annoy someone close to you. Being sensitive to the needs of others will help you avoid an emotional impasse. Extravagance and indulgence will lead to financial problems.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Share your thoughts and feelings to get what you want. If you expand a plan and improve your skills and knowledge, you’ll achieve the lifestyle you desire.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You’ll tend to take on too much. Your empathetic nature will make it difficult to say no. Consider the emotional cost involved before you agree to something compromising.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Your intellectual charm will win favors from people who can help you get ahead. Use your talent strategically to not only voice your opinion, but to bring about positive change.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Verify any information offered to you before you make a decision. Stick close to home and to people you know you can trust. Emotional manipulation will leave you in a vulnerable position.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Separate business from pleasure. Look for a unique way to promote an old idea. Be careful not to exhaust yourself mentally, physically or emotionally. Aim to ease stress, not to compound it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Work diligently to reach your objective. Avoid situations that could tie up your time with unnecessary chatter. Put your needs first, and walk away from stressful or unpredictable situations.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Financial self-deception will cause problems. Think before you make an expenditure you can’t justify. Help yourself before giving your time, money or services to others.
