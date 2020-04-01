DEAR ABBY: I have a good friend who has a frustratingly bad habit. Every year, she makes a point of mentioning her upcoming birthday at least a couple of times a week, starting about four months before the day. It is never mentioned the rest of the year.
If I want to buy someone a birthday gift, I make the effort to find out when their special day is and act accordingly. If I don’t wish to provide a gift, then no amount of nagging will guilt me into it. I’m sick of the nagging. Any suggestions on how to tactfully deal with this?
— NAGGED IN FLORIDA
DEAR NAGGED: The next time your friend starts up, respond by saying, “You have already told me.” When she does it for the third time say, “You know, this is getting old. It looks like you are soliciting a gift.” Then tell her if she keeps it up, you WON’T buy her one. I’ll bet it works!
DEAR ABBY: Sometimes when my boyfriend and I go out with another couple and I’m talking, he abruptly says, “I never get a word in,” or, “Can anyone else talk?” Abby, if I don’t talk, he just sits there like a lump on a log. It’s embarrassing, and I have asked him not to say that in front of other people. How should I respond when he makes cruel remarks in front of other people?
— AWKWARD SILENCE
DEAR AWKWARD: Is what your boyfriend says true? Or is it that he has trouble making social conversation? If that’s the case, perhaps you should make more of an effort to draw the “lump” into the conversation. However, if it’s not true, then what he’s doing may be an effort to appear to be the dominant partner in your relationship.
When it happens again, your response should be, “Ouch. That was hurtful and embarrassing. If you have a complaint about my behavior, please be considerate and make it privately.”
