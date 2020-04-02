ARIES (March 21-April 19): Focus on whom you know and how best to utilize your connections. Discuss your intentions and listen to suggestions. Romance is favored, and positive change is within reach.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take a step back and a deep breath, and consider what’s worth fighting for and what isn’t. Your time and energy will be better spent pursuing romance or physical improvements.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen and learn. What you offer others will be reciprocated. Visiting someone who has influenced your life will be insightful. Don’t make a premature change.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep your cash and possessions tucked away someplace safe. The best results will come from nurturing a relationship that offers equality and brings you joy. Make love and romance priorities.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotions will surface if you try to please everyone. Take a step back and satisfy yourself. Aim for personal growth instead of trying to change others. You are overdue for a break.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t be disheartened if someone lets you down. It’s essential to stay focused on what’s important to you and to strive for personal perfection. A change is encouraged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A personal adjustment will help you recognize your talents and value. Distance yourself from people who don’t appreciate you or who take advantage of you. Put yourself first.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Don’t let uncertainty set in because someone gives you a hard time. Follow your heart and make smart choices that will bring you the results you are striving for.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Plan your schedule carefully and your actions wisely. Refrain from making comments or sharing opinions that may not be favored by others. Protect your reputation, personal information and possessions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change will lift your spirits. Plan to do something special with a loved one. Make a promise that will have a positive influence on your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Get back to basics. You’ve been running yourself ragged trying to do too much for too many. Don’t get into an emotional or financial bind by taking on, or spending, too much.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Traveling, spending time with people who bring out the best in you or helping a cause you believe in will be enlightening. A romantic gesture will lift your spirits.
