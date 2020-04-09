DEAR ABBY: Is my daughter headed into an abusive relationship, or am I imagining the signs because of my own experience with domestic abuse? She is 18 and, of course, parents are “idiots.” The young man tries to control where she is, won’t let her go anywhere without him, and questions her if he thinks she spent too much of her own money.
To me, these are signs of the beginning of years of hell, but to her, they’re cute because he “cares,” or I don’t understand him. Am I being unfair because of my own past?
— BEEN THERE
DEAR BEEN THERE: Unfair? NOT AT ALL! You have listed some of the classic signs of an abusive partner. Please share this column with her because it’s important she recognizes more of them:
1. PUSHES FOR QUICK INVOLVEMENT: An abuser pressures the new partner for an exclusive commitment almost immediately.
2. JEALOUS: Excessively possessive; calls constantly or visits unexpectedly; prevents you from going to work because “you might meet someone.”
3. CONTROLLING: If you are late, interrogates you about whom you talked to and where you were; keeps all the money; insists you ask permission to do anything.
4. UNREALISTIC EXPECTATIONS: Expects you to be the perfect mate and meet his or her every need.
5. ISOLATION: Tries to isolate you from family and friends; accuses people who are your supporters of “causing trouble.”
6. BLAMES OTHERS FOR PROBLEMS OR MISTAKES: It’s always someone else’s fault if something goes wrong.
7. MAKES OTHERS RESPONSIBLE FOR HIS OR HER FEELINGS: The abuser says, “You make me angry” instead of “I am angry.”
8. HYPERSENSITIVITY: Is easily insulted, claiming hurt feelings when he or she is really mad.
9. RIGID GENDER ROLES: Expects you to serve, obey, remain at home.
10. SUDDEN MOOD SWINGS: Switches from sweet to violent in minutes.
