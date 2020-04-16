ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your charm and helpful suggestions will win favors. Make sure that you don’t commit to something you don’t have the time or money to complete. Moderation will be required.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Delegate your time wisely. You don’t want to neglect someone special or fall short when it comes to promises you made. Consider an interesting offer.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Intelligent banter will encourage others to take you seriously. Participate in events that will raise your profile. The contributions you make will change your life. Romance is on the rise.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A creative idea will push you in an unexpected direction. Don’t worry about pleasing everyone else. Stop worrying about what others think and do what’s best for you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Consider your motives. To judge others without taking a good look at yourself isn’t going to help. Focus on educational pursuits, honest conversations and meaningful relationships.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Deceit is apparent when it comes to partnerships. You should be direct in all matters and look at each situation you face in detail.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Moderation will help you sidestep a problem. Distance yourself from people who overspend, exaggerate and promote indulgence. Discipline and sticking to a routine are in your best interest. Romance is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Keep jealousy under control. A loved one will not be impressed if you are overly possessive. Focus on being unique, innovative and independent. Make a long-overdue lifestyle change.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Someone will reveal your secrets if you share your inner thoughts. Don’t jeopardize your reputation or believe everything you hear. Rely on experience, intelligence and charm to get ahead.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Deal swiftly with inevitable changes. The less time you spend laboring over something you cannot change, the easier it will be to step into something new and exciting.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Take a deep breath and forge into the future with optimism. Personal gains, new beginnings and a positive lifestyle change await. Put the past to rest. Romance is on the rise.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Reach out to people you have enjoyed collaborating with in the past. Attend a reunion or visit places and do things you used to enjoy. Choose to be positive.
