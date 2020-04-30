TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Play to win. Refuse to give in to pressure or others’ demands. If you approach situations pragmatically, you will come out on top. A physical challenge will help you blow off steam.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take a serious look at your current situation and determine what will make you happy. Don’t be fooled by someone who paints a rosy picture.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make decisions based on the changes going on around you. Don’t miss out because you are afraid to make a move. Do your homework and push forward.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep an open mind, but don’t buy into someone else’s risky venture. Look for an outlet that will help you release stress and feel healthy and fit. Engage in romance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make changes that count. Do your research and find the most efficient way to incorporate what you want into your life. A change of pace will lead to new beginnings.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Be reluctant to offer help to someone who takes you for granted. Spend time on personal growth, doing things with loved ones and pampering yourself. Make romance a priority.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Don’t let anyone take charge when you should be calling the shots. A diverse approach may cause controversy, but it will also help you stand out as a leader.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Truth matters. Don’t get involved in gossip or situations that can cause problems with a loved one. Spend more time on fitness, health and looking your best. Make a romantic gesture.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll reach your goal if you are open to change. A partnership will pay off emotionally and financially. Get to know the people around you a little better.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Be reluctant to make a change too quickly. Put greater emphasis on home, family and your physical well-being. Discuss your intentions with a loved one. A romantic gesture will enhance your love life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Collaborate with someone who has something to contribute. Rely on your experience and wisdom to help negotiate a life change. Reach out to someone you lost touch with some time ago.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take a leadership position. Be the one to stand up for the rights of others and for yourself. Personal gain is apparent, and peace and love are favored.
