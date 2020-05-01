DEAR ABBY: I’m a girl in my teens. My best friend moved away, and I miss her so much. It feels like the world has turned against me, and I am depressed.
I don’t like to text her, and I don’t think she would let me call her every single day, although I haven’t asked. I’m afraid we’re not going to be friends anymore, and I feel so distant from my other friends. I made a new friend this year, but it isn’t the same.
What should I do, Abby? Do I talk to her about it? Or should I stop being her friend?
— MISSING MY BEST FRIEND
DEAR MISSING: It is painful when life separates people. As you pointed out, friendships, unlike Lego blocks, are not interchangeable. Do not suddenly stop communicating with your friend. You should talk to her and tell her how you are feeling because she may be feeling the same way.
You will get past this. You will meet more people and establish new relationships. But in the meantime, try to stay busy, which will help you feel less isolated.
DEAR ABBY: I am an 84-year-old divorced alum from a local college, who has developed feelings for a 59-year-old widowed alum from a local university. She works at my former college and visited me a month ago asking for a donation. Since then, she has shown extreme appreciation of my gift, via letter, emails and phone calls.
I’m curious as to how much her feelings of appreciation are for her success as a fundraiser, or if the attraction could be mutual. Do you think the age difference is too much for me to pursue a meaningful relationship with her?.
— UNKNOWN FEELINGS
DEAR UNKNOWN FEELINGS: Depending upon the condition you are in physically and financially, the age difference may not be an insurmountable problem. At 59, she is old enough to decide whether it’s a deal-breaker. Invite her out. See if she accepts. If she hits you up for another donation, you will know where you stand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.