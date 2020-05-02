Over the course of 50 days since sports shut down due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, many questions have been asked about when games could return.
Which sport can come back safely? How could they do it? When will there be enough available testing?
Many wonder when fans will be allowed to return to the stands.
NASCAR announced Thursday its plans to run seven events in 11 days starting on May 17. USA Today reported this week that MLB is targeting a late June/early July return to team stadiums, and multiple outlets have noted the NBA could be looking at taking over Disney World to complete its season.
While NASCAR is the only one officially announcing its return, all plans and models of each sports’ launch involve one common factor: no fans in attendance.
For some, the return of games with no fans in the stands is a sacrifice they’re willing to make just to see their team play. Yet, it also raises a multitude of questions. Owners will want to know how much money will be lost with no revenue at the gate. Players will wonder not only if it will cause them to take a salary reduction but, with no fans in the stands, is there even such a thing as home-field advantage?
Even television networks are pondering how they’ll broadcast games. In the most recent episode of HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, network broadcasters Mike Breen, Joe Buck and Jim Nantz discussed a return to sports from their point of view, including a scenario of calling games with no spectators.
“I think you know doing a big NFL game, or for Mike [Breen], a huge NBA game, and a game switching at the end or a huge basket, or a big touchdown and hearing no reaction from any crowd, for those of us who call play-by-play, is daunting and scary,” Buck said. “I think what they’re going to have to do is put in some quote, unquote, fake crowd noise or past crowd noise like a laugh track on past [TV] shows just to give a little bit of support.
That to me is way more preferable and way more appetizing that just having nothing under the broadcast.”
Buck brings up an interesting point, because for all the conversation of how a game would look with no fans, another question is: How would it sound?
Ironically, this week marked the fifth anniversary of the first ever baseball game played in front of no fans because of the riots and violence in Baltimore in the spring of 2015.
In pulling up a video clip from the game, you can hear Orioles broadcaster Gary Thorne calling a double by Adam Jones with the peaceful tone of a golf announcer on the 16th hole at the Masters. It wasn’t that his throat was irritated that day, rather he knew how his voice could carry from the booth down to the field inside an empty, cavernous Camden Yards.
In short, he probably didn’t want to throw off Jones in his at-bat.
Would fake crowd noise really make the viewer feel that there is an atmosphere at the game? Or would it be too, well, fake, knowing no one is in attendance?
Each sport and network could tackle this differently.
“One man’s problem is another man’s opportunity,” wrote author Tuchy Palmieri.
The NBA might have the least issue worrying about the lack of sight and sounds in the stands. Darken the arena lights, spotlight the court, and put on some of the players’ most requested songs as a soundtrack to add juice to the game on the floor.
For hockey, let the sounds of the game help tell the story. Ever been to a NHL game and hear skates cutting against the ice, the cracking of a puck off a stick, or a player pushed into the boards?
By spotlighting the sounds of any game it could bring viewers a deeper appreciation for the sport they are seeing and now hearing.
Some sports can get by without fake or pumped-in sound. NASCAR will still have the purr of firing engines, and while golf may miss the roar of the gallery, no one will miss that one clown yelling “get in the hole” on the tee box.
An empty baseball park could very well use on-field music and some sort of artificial crowd sound effect for background noise to dilute the hollow echoes of a foul ball ricocheting off a hard plastic seat.
MLB could also seize this moment with America watching at home to showcase some of their personalities through (whether they like it or not) mic’d up in-game interviews from the dugout or even on the field.
Possibly talk to a player an inning or even a different one every third inning to let the viewer at home feel closer to the game and the guys on his or her favorite team.
Hopefully these are challenges television network producers will have to figure out, because if they do it means we will have games this summer and fall. Bringing sports back to the field of play will include a new set of uncertainties, and returning fans safely will bring on even more.
Until those in the stands can return, it will present numerous questions but also a blank canvas for creativity to show us the games in a way we’ve never have before seen or heard.
