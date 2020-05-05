DEAR ABBY: I just divorced my husband. We were together for 13 years. After my divorce, I reconnected with my son’s father, and we are in love. Our romance was doomed back then. Our son is now 18, and we are in our 40s.
Today, our situation is different. We are both doing well financially and individually. We are blissfully happy and don’t rehash the past. I feel like we were interrupted when we were young. Am I crazy for feeling he is THE ONE?
— IN LOVE IN NEVADA
DEAR IN LOVE: You aren’t crazy, but you are recently divorced and didn’t mention how long you have been “reconnected” with your son’s father. Put the brakes on and take the time to get to know each other again. I also think you SHOULD rehash the past because unless the problems of years ago are resolved, you may repeat them.
DEAR ABBY: I have been in a relationship for almost a year. We connected in a way I have never felt before, and I tried to stay away from him. His wife was diagnosed with cancer last year.
I have tried to end things three times so he could focus on his family. But he keeps coming back to me and begging me to wait, give him time and not abandon him. I feel guilty for the things I want from him because of his wife’s condition.
I want to be with him. But I don’t want to cause his family to struggle more on top of everything else.
— DIFFICULT SITUATION
DEAR SITUATION: If you are sincere about not wanting to cause this man’s family more pain, STEP AWAY NOW. His wife should be the focus of his attention. If this relationship is the real thing, it can be restarted when he is free from the responsibility he assumed when he promised “until death do us part.”
