TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Strive for success and you will find it. If you are compassionate but realistic, everyone will listen to what you have to say.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Set up an interview, answer online job postings that appeal to you and put your plans in motion. Offer your skills and services, and don’t be afraid to brag about your accomplishments.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): A cherished relationship will strengthen if you have a discussion that promotes positive change. A contribution you make will boost your reputation. Take a unique approach to an old problem.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t put up with pressure tactics. Walk away from discord and people looking for a fight. Put your time and energy into personal gains, investments and better health.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Learn all you can. Take an online course, listen to experts and make adjustments that will improve your lifestyle. An unusual partnership will encourage personal growth. A commitment looks promising.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Look at every angle, take precautions when dealing with others and change only what’s necessary. Put greater emphasis on your appearance, fitness and health. Romance is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Plan to do something unfamiliar, exciting and entertaining. A change you make will encourage someone close to you to join in and explore the possibilities. A different lifestyle will intrigue you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Address your current economic situation and make a change. Cut your overhead, sell things you don’t need or arrange to share your expenses with someone in a similar position.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Suggest positive changes, alternatives and ideas for future contributions. Taking a unique path will offer a different perspective regarding lifestyle and relationships.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Know when to say no. Don’t get involved in someone else’s venture. Put more time and thought into what you want and whom you want to work alongside. Romance is in the stars.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Use your skills to make a difference. Reaching out to an old friend will be enlightening and will encourage you to make a personal change that will result in added stability.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Patience will be required if you plan to get things done correctly. How you handle your money will affect your quality of life. A long-term investment is favored.
