DEAR ABBY: I love your column. Some years ago, you printed a recipe for baked beans. I believe they were called St. James’ Baked Beans. I have lost my copy. I would get lots of compliments about how great they were at family gatherings and potlucks. Would you please reprint the recipe?
— SHIRLEY IN TEXAS
DEAR SHIRLEY: Thank you for your kind words and for letting me know how much you enjoyed that recipe.
It’s included in my Cookbooklet set, which contains more than 100 tasty recipes for soups, salads, appetizers, main courses and desserts that can be used when friends and family get together to celebrate holidays and special occasions.
Shirley, I am pleased to share it, knowing you will continue to enjoy it.
ST. JAMES’ BAKED BEANS
(Serves 8)
6 slices bacon, diced
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 (16-ounce) can pork and beans, drained
1 (16-ounce) can lima beans, drained
1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 (10-ounce) package sharp cheddar cheese, cubed
1 cup ketchup
3/4 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
Heat oven to 325 degrees. Butter a 1 1/2-quart casserole. In a small skillet, saute the bacon and onions until the bacon is crisp and onions are lightly browned; drain well.
In a large bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Add bacon-onion mixture; mix well. Pour bean mixture into prepared casserole. Bake uncovered at 325 degrees for 1 1/2 hours.
