DEAR ABBY: I recently gave a family member a gift. Immediately upon opening it, they exclaimed, “I don’t want this! I will never use this. Can I return it and get something else?” This was followed by repeatedly saying they didn’t want the item and dragging out of the closet a similar item another family member had given them, exclaiming, “See? I already have almost the exact same thing, and I’ve never used it.”
This relative kept repeating they didn’t ever want anything like this and what I should always get them. This is the same person, by the way, who buys me whatever they want to get me whether I want it or not, and refuses to listen when I state what I would like as gifts. Am I too sensitive, or is this behavior bad manners?
— GIFT HORSE IN WYOMING
DEAR GIFT HORSE: It’s an example of appalling bad manners and lack of gratitude. Because the relative is also unwilling or unable to choose appropriate gifts, why not agree to stop exchanging them? In cases like this, a nice, neutral greeting card would cause fewer hurt feelings.
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I disagree about something, and I’d like you to be the tie-breaker. One of us believes it’s proper to keep the title to a vehicle in the glove compartment of the vehicle alongside the registration and insurance papers. The other thinks it’s foolish and dangerous. What say you?
— TIE-BREAKER IN KENTUCKY
DEAR TIE-BREAKER: I say it is better to err on the side of caution and keep the title in a safe deposit box or file cabinet. The same is true for the deed to your home, as well as other important documents.
