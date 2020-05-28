GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t expect to receive valid information. If you want the truth, go directly to the source. It’s up to you to do your due diligence if you’re going to get ahead.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Offer compassion and understanding to close friends and relatives. A kind word will motivate a loved one. A creative endeavor will encourage you to develop a new skill.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Share something special with a loved one. A conversation about something that you can look forward to enjoying together will lift your spirits and bring you closer together.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Sit tight and gather information. Your memory won’t let you down, and should prove crucial when it comes time to decipher someone’s motives. Don’t act in anger.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Explore new possibilities. Join online chat groups. Do something that will boost your ego. A makeover or fitness routine will encourage you to take better care of yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Watch documentaries or sign up for an online course that will help you develop new skills. A positive change will enhance the way you structure your life and daily routine.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Don’t be fooled by someone looking for a handout or trying to take advantage of you and your generosity. You can make a personal gain if you look out for your interests yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change to the way you deal with family matters will help you solve pending problems. Speak from the heart to encourage others to see things your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Refuse to let anyone disrupt your plans. Focus on tidying up unfinished business and making improvements to your living space. Be honest with a loved one and find out where you stand.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Be careful how you display your feelings. If you are too aggressive, it will have an adverse effect. Patience will be required when dealing with sensitive issues.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you take a closer look at how you spend your time, you’ll come up with a plan that will help you become more efficient, leaving more room for fun and adventure.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take more time to figure out what you want. If someone applies pressure, walk away. Don’t rely on others to make decisions for you. Stand up for your rights.
