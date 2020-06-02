DEAR ABBY: All my life I have followed orders. I haven’t been able to determine my own path. When I was young, I did what my mother told me. When I was old enough, I joined the Marines, and I did as they said. After I separated from the service, I did what my social group expected. After I had a child, I did what a parent should do to protect and provide. That took the next 35 years of my life.
I am 60 now, retired, and the master of my ship. Without “orders,” I don’t know where to go from here, and I am adrift. They say find a passion, do what makes you happy. But I am not passionate about anything. I like many things but feel no passion.
Being alive makes me truly happy. I love every day God gives me. But what to do with these days eludes me. What shall I do?
— FOLLOWING ORDERS
DEAR FOLLOWING: Ralph Waldo Emerson said: “The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you lived and lived well.” Perhaps if you concentrate more on doing just one thing a day for someone else, you will discover the passion you are looking for.
DEAR ABBY: I live in New England, where it is very gray during the winter. I was inspired by the bright colors of a local Mexican restaurant to redecorate my house. I feel happier with all the lovely colors, but my neighbors feel I am being culturally insensitive because I am not Mexican. I think I’m being appreciative. What do you think?
— APPRECIATING
DEAR APPRECIATING: I’m glad you asked. I think you have certain neighbors who should mind their own business and keep their criticism to themselves. I also think that you adopted the color scheme you did as a compliment.
