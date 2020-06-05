DEAR ABBY: My wife of 38 years passed away a year and a half ago. My ex-wife, to whom I was married for 14 years, and who is the mother of our adult kids, is single again after four failed marriages. She’s making overtures about getting together again. She is assertive, likes to spend and was very jealous.
At my age, I could use the help, but it would require selling my house and moving several states away. She’s really pushing, but I’m just not sure. It would be nice to have someone around because I am lonely. She is a neat lady, but I just don’t know. Help!
— PROPOSITIONED
DEAR PROPOSITIONED: Surely you can find someone to fill your loneliness other than a woman you divorced for at least two solid reasons. I have four words of advice for you: When in doubt — DON’T!
DEAR ABBY: During a recent trip to the supermarket, I noticed a couple shopping for produce. The woman picked up eight different avocados before selecting one. The man touched three different bags of oranges before placing one in their cart. This was repeated with each item they shopped for!
I considered asking them to stop touching the food, but I didn’t want a confrontation. How would you have handled this?
— CONCERNED SHOPPER
DEAR CONCERNED: I would have handled it by talking about it to the store manager. In California, signs are posted asking customers to please handle merchandise as little as possible, and shoppers are encouraged not only to wear masks and practice social distancing while shopping for groceries, but also to wear gloves.
Once you bring your groceries home, you should wipe them down, and ALWAYS wash your hands thoroughly for the recommended 20 seconds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.