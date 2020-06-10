DEAR ABBY: I was happily married to the same woman for 51 years. “Jane” was married 42 years to the same man. We were both widowed. We hooked up and were enjoying our time together, but after about three years it all changed.

Do you believe in split personalities, the Jekyll and Hyde thing? Jane started falsely accusing me of having affairs with other women. The last two women she accused me of being involved with I don’t even know. The accusations have been coming more frequently. One day she’s fine; the next day she is accusing me.

Jane doesn’t like vulgar language, and normally she doesn’t use it. But when she’s accusing me of communicating with these women, she uses words that would make a sailor blush! A researcher’s first guess was the early stages of Alzheimer’s. I know she is paranoid, but why?

— HATES THE CHANGE

DEAR HATES: A personality change such as you have described can be a symptom of Alzheimer’s disease, but it can also be caused by small strokes and other dementias. Jane’s paranoia could also be a symptom of a physical illness. If she has family, it is very important that you inform them about what’s happening so they — and you — can encourage her to be evaluated physically and neurologically.

DEAR ABBY: When I was 21, my grandparents told me, “It’s better to be loved than to be right.” Fifty years later, I’m still trying to follow that advice because it’s so true.

— KEN IN CALIFORNIA.

DEAR KEN: Anything that encourages folks to get along better is good advice in my book. People sometimes place too much importance on trying to be right. Now, allow me to share an adage with you that I learned from MY grandfather: “I never learned anything while I was talking.”

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Tags

Load comments