CANCER (June 21-July 22): Go over personal documents and make adjustments. Staying on top of your finances and working out a plan that will help you cut down your overhead will ease stress.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Adapt to the inevitable, but don’t initiate a change without sufficient information or verification. Choose to make self-improvements instead of trying to change others.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be strict when it comes to your health and well-being. Set rules to live by and strive to reach your daily goals. Make fitness, proper diet and money management priorities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Look for experiences that help you keep up with current trends. An online course that can teach you something new will lead to a unique opportunity. Explore your creative options.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Don’t let uncertainty hold you back. Ask questions, verify facts and check out the best way to use your skills to get ahead. Jump at the chance to make a positive change.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Problems at home will escalate if you can’t work things out peacefully. Take better care of your physical and emotional health. Handle money matters cautiously.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A useful home base will make your life easier. Discuss your plans with the people you live with to ensure that you’re all on the same page.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Fix up your surroundings to suit your needs. Personal gains look promising if you proceed with your plans carefully. Romance and physical improvements are favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Reach out to people you haven’t seen for a long time and set up a virtual reunion. Sharing information will encourage you to help others.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Situations will get blown out of proportion. Don’t leave yourself open for verbal abuse or undue blame. Go about your business and finish what you start.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): An opportunity to improve your situation at home or work will arise. Don’t miss out because you are too busy making unnecessary changes. Concentrate on what’s essential and excel.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your strength and courage will help you reach your goal. Inhale as much information as you can and use it to get ahead.
