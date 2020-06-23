DEAR ABBY: My friend “Lauren” and her husband separated for a few months last summer. During the separation, she had a short fling with my friend “Zack,” whom she met at my house. Lauren decided to continue her marriage and, obviously, chose to stop seeing Zack.
A few months ago, Zack came to a party I threw. Lauren wasn’t able to make it. Everyone had a few margaritas, and as the night ended, I found myself having sex with Zack for the first time since our friendship began 10 or so years ago.
It was so great, and we decided to do it again. I wasn’t sure I should tell Lauren, even though she’s a married woman, because I was afraid it might upset her.
A week ago, Zack confessed that he may be in love with me, and I feel the same way toward him. I decided to go ahead and tell Lauren, since my relationship with Zack is getting serious. She reacted terribly.
She was furious and accused me of “betraying” her and trying to “one-up” her. She said I should have known how she felt about him and that I’m a terrible friend for having sex with him, let alone falling in love.
Abby, are her feelings justified? Am I in the wrong? Or are we all still adults?
— ACCIDENTALLY IN LOVE
DEAR ACCIDENTALLY IN LOVE: Lauren’s feelings justified? Heck, no! If you and Lauren are still speaking, “remind” her that when she went back to her husband, she relinquished all claims on the man she slept with in the interim.
He’s entitled to a life and so are you. If I were you, I’d distance myself from this woman. She shouldn’t begrudge you for enjoying someone she can’t enjoy herself.
Shame on her.
