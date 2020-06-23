CANCER (June 21-July 22): Embrace life, and don’t be afraid to try something new. A different approach to an old idea will help you get things up and running. Use your charm to win support.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make a difference by offering to help those who cannot help themselves. Building a system that can improve community services or the way your family runs will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t take a risk when it comes to your health and your family’s well-being. Greater involvement in finding solutions and making a difference will lead to a safer future.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your heart is in the right place. A kind gesture you make will speak volumes about the type of person you are. Follow your heart, make a difference and please everyone.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Venture out and visit new places. It will clear your head and help you decide what you want to do next.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Check your family history, and you’ll discover something that will give you clarity regarding your likes and dislikes. Love is on the rise, and romance will lead to a commitment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Say what’s on your mind and find out who will pitch in and help you. Don’t let a change at home cause problems for others. Work with everyone and keep the peace.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Partnerships will take an emotional turn. Prepare to do something to defuse an explosive situation. Discipline will be required when dealing with unruly or indulgent individuals.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Unique people and situations will attract you. Talks will spark your imagination and give you a springboard to launch some of your ideas. Broaden your scope.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll be itching to get out and mingle, but before you give in to temptation, consider the ramifications. Time alone with a loved one will turn out to be quite romantic.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Making a move for the wrong reasons won’t help. Check your motives and consider if you are letting your emotions replace common sense. When in doubt, sit tight.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make adjustments at home that will give you more leisure time to spend with loved ones. Refuse to let anyone talk you into taking on a responsibility that doesn’t belong to you.
(Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.